White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Steals sixth bag Saturday
Moncada went 1-for-4 and had his sixth stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Brewers.
Moncada has been invisible since coming off the disabled list May 15. He entered Saturday having hit .206 with a .551 OPS over 74 plate appearances in 17 games since being activated. On a slightly more positive note, Moncada's stolen base was the third attempt in the last five games after going 26 games without an attempt.
