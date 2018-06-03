Moncada went 1-for-4 and had his sixth stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Brewers.

Moncada has been invisible since coming off the disabled list May 15. He entered Saturday having hit .206 with a .551 OPS over 74 plate appearances in 17 games since being activated. On a slightly more positive note, Moncada's stolen base was the third attempt in the last five games after going 26 games without an attempt.