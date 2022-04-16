Manager Tony La Russa said Saturday that Moncada (oblique) is still experiencing discomfort when making some movements required for defense, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to a Grade 1 oblique strain and initially carried a recovery timetable of approximately three weeks. While it's still possible that his pain subsides in time to meet that estimate, La Russa didn't want to put a timetable on the next steps in Moncada's recovery until the 26-year-old is pain-free. Jake Burger has drawn most of the starts at third base early in the regular season and should continue to do so until Moncada is cleared to return.