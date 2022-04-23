Monacada "is still feeling something" in his injured oblique while swinging left-handed, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Moncada took some swings Friday, but with him still experiencing some soreness, it remains to be seen both when he will do so again, and when he will be ready to return to action.
