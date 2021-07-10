Moncada still has some soreness in his right hand and is the designated hitter Saturday against Baltimore, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs in Friday's contest. The All-Star break figures to be beneficial for Moncada as his hand continues to recover. Gavin Sheets will start at third base Saturday.

More News