White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Still out Saturday

Moncada (back) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Yankees.

Moncada hasn't played since leaving Monday's game against the Nationals due to a mid-back strain. He stated Thursday that he was hoping to be back in action Saturday or Sunday, so he still has time to hit that target. Jose Rondon will start again at third base.

More News
Our Latest Stories