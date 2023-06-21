White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that there is still no telling exactly how long Moncada (back) will remain on the injured list, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada landed on the injured list Thursday due to a back issue that has bothered him all season. He's resumed throwing and fielding drills but has yet to step back into the batter's box, which could potentially spell an absence that lasts into July. A better picture should come as Moncada progresses through his rehab process.