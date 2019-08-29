White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikeouts mounting

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 loss.

Though he was able to end his three-game hitless streak with a single to deep right in the fourth inning, Moncada otherwise endured another tough night, striking out in his other three plate appearances. He's now struck out at least twice in four of his past five games, a disappointing development after he mashed four extra-base hits in his first two contests upon returning from the injured list last week. Manager Rick Renteria appears content to let Moncada work through his struggles, as the third baseman will remain in the cleanup spot for Thursday's series finale.

