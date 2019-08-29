White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikeouts mounting
Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 loss.
Though he was able to end his three-game hitless streak with a single to deep right in the fourth inning, Moncada otherwise endured another tough night, striking out in his other three plate appearances. He's now struck out at least twice in four of his past five games, a disappointing development after he mashed four extra-base hits in his first two contests upon returning from the injured list last week. Manager Rick Renteria appears content to let Moncada work through his struggles, as the third baseman will remain in the cleanup spot for Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Goes yard again•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reinstated from IL•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Plays consecutive days in field•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On track to return Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Could return for Minnesota series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...