Moncada went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Moncada has whiffed 20 times in his last 32 at-bats, including seven times in his last nine. He leads all of baseball with 161 strikeouts and has a 34.5 K%. "At some point you hit a point of frustration where you say, 'I have to start swinging at pitches,' '' manager Rick Renteria told the Chicago Sun-Times' Daryl Van Schouwen. "I think he's finally reached that point.'' Moncada's average has dropped to .217.