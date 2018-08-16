White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Strikes out three times in return
Moncada (teeth) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his return to the lineup Wednesday in the White Sox's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
As anticipated, Moncada was only forced to miss one game while recovering from a root canal. With that issue now behind him, Moncada should reprise his full-time role at second base the rest of the season, but the 23-year-old hasn't proven to be much of an asset lately. He's hitting a lowly .167 in August while striking out in more than half of his plate appearances.
