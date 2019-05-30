White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Swats 10th homer

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Royals.

He got Chicago's offense rolling with a first-inning shot off Glenn Sparkman. Moncada hadn't gone yard since May 13, but he now has 10 homers and 34 RBI on the year to go along with a solid .277/.332/.488 slash line through 54 games.

