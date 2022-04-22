Moncada (oblique) swung in the batting cage Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Moncada has yet to play a game this season while dealing with an oblique strain. He took light swings earlier in the week but has now advanced to "healthy" swings, per Van Schouwen's report. The third baseman still doesn't have a clear timetable to return, however, and he'll likely need a rehab stint before being activated.
