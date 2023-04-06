Moncada is absent from the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Hanser Alberto is getting a start at third base as Moncada receives his first day off of the season. Moncada is off to a blistering start with a 1.302 OPS and a couple long balls.
