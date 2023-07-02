Moncada (back) was seen running at full speed in the outfield prior to Sunday's game against the Athletics, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The activity is another sign that Moncada is trending in the right direction as he works his way through the back issue that has bothered him off and on this season. Despite Moncada's increased involvement in on-field work, the White Sox aren't yet putting a timeline on his return from the 10-day injured list. Even if Moncada doesn't make it back before the All-Star break, he should still have a good chance at being ready to go when the White Sox open their second-half slate July 14.