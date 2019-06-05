White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes Strasburg deep
Moncada went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Nationals.
Moncada was back in the lineup after missing one game due to a sore leg and extended his hitting streak to six games with his 11th homer. He's batting .284/.343/.498 over 58 games, and it looks like the more aggressive plate approach he adopted has worked and is lasting.
