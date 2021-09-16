Moncada went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Angels.
Moncada took Janson Junk yard in the fourth inning to record his 12th home run of the season. The long ball was Moncada's first since Aug. 20, though he did have seven doubles as well seven runs scored across 17 starts in that span. Overall, Moncada has a .269/.380/.409 line across 552 plate appearances this season.
