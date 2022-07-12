Moncada went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Monday against the White Sox.
Moncada took Cal Quantrill yard in the third inning to record his fourth home run of the season. He has at least one hit in eight of 12 starts since returning from the injured list July 1, but he is still hitting just .216 with seven RBI in that span. Moncada has shown few signs of breaking out of a season-long slump, as he's maintained a .191/.236/.303 line across 161 plate appearances on the campaign.
