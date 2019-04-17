Moncada tested negative for a concussion Wednesday.

Moncada was hit on the left side of his head by a throw while attempting to steal (successfully) in the fifth inning Wednesday. The infielder was initially able to stay in the game before being removed prior to his next at-bat for what the White Sox are calling precautionary reasons. Moncada should be considered day-to-day; the White Sox figure to handle him with caution given the sensitive nature of head injuries.

