Moncada (foot) went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Padres.

Moncada missed the last two games due to a bone bruise on his foot. The third baseman played the full game Friday and was effective from the No. 6 spot in the order. He put up six multi-hit efforts in 19 games in September, going 24-for-82 (.293) for the month. He's slashing just .218/.282/.364 with 12 home runs, 50 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases through 99 contests overall.