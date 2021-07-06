Moncada went 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Monday's 8-5 loss to Minnesota.

Moncada returned from a three-game absence due to a hand injury. His seventh-inning triple plated two and brought the White Sox within one run before Ryan Burr permitted a pair of Twins to score in the eighth. Moncada's return means Jake Burger moved to a bench role.

