Moncada (hamstring) put in a full workout Sunday and could be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Moncada was able to do some jogging on the field in addition to fielding grounders and taking batting practice, an indication that he's coming along nicely in his recovery from the left hamstring injury. After an off day Monday, Moncada will likely travel with the White Sox to Pittsburgh and have his condition reassessed Tuesday before team trainers reach a decision on his playing status. Leury Garcia would seemingly be most vulnerable of losing out on steady at-bats once Moncada is formally activated.