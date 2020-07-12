White Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino is uncertain how many at-bats Moncada (undisclosed) will need to be ready for the regular season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Moncada, who was placed on the injured list Friday, could be eligible to return before the regular season starts. He has not yet reported to camp and described his hitting activity at home in Miami during the shutdown as "limited." Menechino was at first reticent to estimate a number of at-bats Moncada needs once he's been activated but then offered a timeline to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "I think 10, 15 at-bats to see where he's at. And then, probably, I'd say 20 at-bats to get him started in the right direction," Menechino said. "As far as days, I don't know what he's able to do while he's not here." If Moncada is unable to start the season, Leury Garcia or Danny Mendick could fill in at third base.