White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said earlier this month that Moncada will serve as the team's No. 2 hitter this season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Moncada mostly hit fourth or fifth during his injury-shortened 2023 season but will slide up to the No. 2 spot to start the 2024 campaign. He'll be preceded by Andrew Benintendi and likely followed by Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Andrew Vaughn. Moncada has battled through chronic back and leg problems the past two seasons but is fully healthy this spring and has slashed .348/.464/.435 during Cactus League play.