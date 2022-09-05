Moncada (hamstring) will play Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
After being activated off the 10-day injured list earlier Monday, Moncada wasn't listed in the lineup for the series opener. Acting manager Miguel Cairo confirmed Moncada will be back in action for the next two games, however, signaling that he'll step back in as Chicago's everyday third baseman. Moncada is currently slashing .197/.269/.313 on the season, with his .582 OPS being his lowest mark since he joined the White Sox in 2017.
