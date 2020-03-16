Play

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Collins' path to making the Opening Day roster as the backup catcher disappeared once the White Sox signed Yasmani Grandal to start ahead of James McCann. The 25-year-old didn't make much of an impression in 102 plate appearances in his debut last season, striking out 38.2 percent of the time while hitting .186/.307/.349 and earning poor marks for his defensive work behind the plate. It may take an injury or a trade for him to fill a notable role in the majors this season.

