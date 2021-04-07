Collins went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Collins opened up the scoring in the second when he took Nick Margevicius deep to right field to give the White Sox an early 3-0 lead. The 26-year-old later roped a double into the gap in right-center field for the first multi extra-base hit game of his young career. Collins got the start behind the plate in this one while Yasmani Grandal got the night off as he should continue to rotate in and out of the lineup at either catcher or DH.