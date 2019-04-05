White Sox's Zack Collins: Strong opener at plate
Collins went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a triple in a 12-11 win over Triple-A Durham on Thursday.
Collins had a .786 OPS with 15 home runs in Double-A Birmingham last year, which prompted his promotion to start the year. Offense hasn't been an issue for the 24-year-old who has been held in the minors primarily to improve his defense. Along with his impressive performance at the plate Thursday, he also surrendered one passed ball and one stolen base. Unless Collins can sustain a torrid pace at the plate or the White Sox overlook his defensive woes, he should remain the everyday catcher in Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...