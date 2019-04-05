Collins went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a triple in a 12-11 win over Triple-A Durham on Thursday.

Collins had a .786 OPS with 15 home runs in Double-A Birmingham last year, which prompted his promotion to start the year. Offense hasn't been an issue for the 24-year-old who has been held in the minors primarily to improve his defense. Along with his impressive performance at the plate Thursday, he also surrendered one passed ball and one stolen base. Unless Collins can sustain a torrid pace at the plate or the White Sox overlook his defensive woes, he should remain the everyday catcher in Triple-A Charlotte.