Yangervis Solarte: Cast off roster
The Blue Jays declined to tender a contract to Solarte for the 2019 season.
Solarte will hit the open market after spending the past year in Toronto. It became clear that the team wanted to go in another direction when his club option was also declined following the conclusion of the season. The infielder finished the year hitting just .226 with a .655 OPS and 54 RBI in 122 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Has 2019 option declined•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Takes seat vs. Astros•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: On bench vs. Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...