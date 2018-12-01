The Blue Jays declined to tender a contract to Solarte for the 2019 season.

Solarte will hit the open market after spending the past year in Toronto. It became clear that the team wanted to go in another direction when his club option was also declined following the conclusion of the season. The infielder finished the year hitting just .226 with a .655 OPS and 54 RBI in 122 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories