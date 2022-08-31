Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Benintendi cooled off a bit after a warm stretch last week, but he's still gone 14-for-40 (.350) over his last 10 games. He's added two homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base in that span. The veteran outfielder is up to a .303/.373/.397 slash line with five long balls, 51 RBI, 54 runs scored and eight steals through 124 games between the Yankees and the Royals this season.