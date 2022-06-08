Chapman (Achilles) is no longer experiencing pain, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone, and he could throw a bullpen session near the end of the week, Brian Hall of MLB.com reports.

Chapman has been playing catch, but he's yet to throw from a mound since going on the injured list May 24. The veteran reliever appears to be close to throwing a bullpen session, so it's feasible that he could be activated within the next few weeks. However, Chapman stated Tuesday that there's not yet a timetable for his return.