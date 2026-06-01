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Yankees' Ben Rice: Drives in four runs Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rice went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Rice extended his hitting streak to five games in style, lacing a two-RBI double before driving in two more runs with a triple as part of the Yankees' 13-run third inning. The first baseman will close out May slashing .286/.346/.602 with 15 extra-base hits (seven homers), 21 RBI, 18 runs and a stolen base across 24 games during the month. His 1.055 OPS across 54 games this season leads all qualified MLB hitters.

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