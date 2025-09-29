Rice went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Rice was a majority of the Yankees' offense Sunday as he took Kyle Bradish deep in the first inning to open the scoring before launching another long ball in the eighth that gave New York a late lead for good. The performance marked Rice's second multi-homer game of the season and pushed his total to 26 on the year. The 26-year-old wraps up the year with a respectable .255/.337/.499 slash line alongside 28 doubles, 65 RBI and 74 runs scored across 528 plate appearances.