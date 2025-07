Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Shewmake on its 7-day injured list Wednesday due to an unspecified injury.

Shewmake possesses a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster but has spent the entire 2025 season in the minors. Over his 173 plate appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Shewmake has slashed .235/.324/.379 with four home runs and nine stolen bases.