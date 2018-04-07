Yankees' Brandon Drury: Leaves Friday's game
Drury exited Friday's 14-inning loss to the Orioles due to impaired vision and a migraine, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old went 0-for-2 prior to being replaced by Ronald Torreyes in the bottom of the sixth inning. Drury will likely be further evaluated Saturday and should be considered day-to-day.
