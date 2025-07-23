Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Racks up three XBH in win Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and two total runs scored in a 5-4 victory versus Toronto on Tuesday.
Bellinger accounted for three of New York's five extra-base hits in the win, and among those knocks was a 405-foot solo homer in the fifth inning. The slugger has picked up his power output of late, going deep five times in his past seven games. In fact, Bellinger has been swinging a hot bat for over a month -- since June 18, he's slashing .369/.381/.685 with nine home runs, 21 RBI, 22 runs and two stolen bases over 26 contests.
