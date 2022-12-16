Evans signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Evans looked like a potential closer not that long ago with the Rangers, but he's always had control issues and his velocity really dipped in 2022. He can still miss bats, though, making him a worthy gamble on a minor-league pact.
