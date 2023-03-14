Evans was reassigned Tuesday to minor-league camp by the Yankees.
Evans signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training over the winter, but he'll at least begin the 2023 season in the minors. The right-hander has shown electric stuff at times, but his inability to command his arsenal has limited his chances at the highest level.
