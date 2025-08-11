Williams struck out the side in a perfect sixth inning against Houston on Sunday.

Williams had been struggling entering Sunday, taking two blown saves and two losses with a 15.43 ERA over his previous five appearances. While he was dominant in fanning all three batters he faced on a combined 11 pitches Sunday, it's perhaps even more notable that he came into the contest in the sixth frame with New York down 4-0. Of note as well is that his entrance was initiated by fill-in manager Brad Ausmus after manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the third inning. It's a complex situation, but Williams' usage Sunday could be an indication that the Yankees want to give him lower-leverage work at least temporarily in order to help him right the ship, as they did earlier in the campaign after the veteran reliever struggled out of the gate. If that is indeed the plan, it may not be temporary this time given that New York acquired an experienced closer at the trade deadline in David Bednar, who has gone 1-for-3 in save chances since joining the Yankees but has posted a strong 10:3 K:BB with a 3.00 ERA over six innings.