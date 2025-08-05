Williams was charged with a blown save in Monday's 8-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers, allowing one run on one hit and no walks in one inning. He struck out one.

Williams was summoned to protect a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning, but he was taken deep by Joc Pederson for a solo shot that knotted the game up at five runs apiece. The right-hander is beginning to show glimpses of his early-season woes, which unseated him from the closer's role at one point, as he has a 6.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over his last 12 frames since the start of July. Additionally, Williams now has plenty of competition for save chances in the form of Luke Weaver, David Bednar and Camilo Doval.