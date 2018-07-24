Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May have reinjured groin
Sanchez may have reinjured his groin in Monday night's loss to the Rays, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Sanchez certainly looked slow late in the game, when he failed to run out a groundball. The incident appeared at first to be just a lack of hustle, though an injury would provide a believable alternative explanation. The catcher only just returned from the disabled list after missing nearly a month with a groin strain. If he is indeed injured again and unable to run out grounders, another trip to the DL is a distinct possibility. The situation should become clearer in the next few days.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back from injury•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progresses to next step•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen Manny Machado's and Brad Hand's value impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...