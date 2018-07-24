Yankees' Gary Sanchez: May have reinjured groin

Sanchez may have reinjured his groin in Monday night's loss to the Rays, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Sanchez certainly looked slow late in the game, when he failed to run out a groundball. The incident appeared at first to be just a lack of hustle, though an injury would provide a believable alternative explanation. The catcher only just returned from the disabled list after missing nearly a month with a groin strain. If he is indeed injured again and unable to run out grounders, another trip to the DL is a distinct possibility. The situation should become clearer in the next few days.