Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set for MRI on groin injury

Sanchez will have an MRI on his left groin Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game in the eighth inning after running to first base, George A. King III of the New York Post reports.

It sounds like Sanchez could be headed to the injured list. Sanchez appeared to sustain the injury while running to first base on a groundout to close the eighth inning. The 26-year-old slowly walked off the field with manager Aaron Boone and the athletic trainer.