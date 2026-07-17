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Yankees' George Lombard: Back from IL at Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lombard (finger) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard played in a pair of rehab assignment contests with the Florida Complex League this week, but he's back in action for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going down with a finger injury June 16. In 42 games at Triple-A this season, Lombard has slashed .231/.381/.385 with four homers, 15 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 35:42 BB:K across 197 trips to the plate.

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