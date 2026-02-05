Yankees' George Lombard: Grabs invite to MLB camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees have extended Lombard an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.
Fellow top prospects Carlos Lagrange and Ben Hess, among others, will also be on the major-league side of camp. Lombard was in big-league camp last year, too, but could stick around longer this time after spending most of the 2025 season at Double-A Somerset. The 20-year-old slashed .235/.367/.381 with nine home runs and 35 stolen bases over 132 contests between High-A Hudson Valley and Somerset last season.
