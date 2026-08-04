Yankees' George Lombard: Headed to big leagues

The Yankees will call up Lombard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The top prospect in the Yankees' farm system, Lombard will be headed to the majors while the big club makes some significant changes to the roster following Monday's 13-7 loss. In order to clear a spot for Lombard, the Yankees will option four players to the minors, including shortstop Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Dominguez. The 20-year-old Lombard earned the call to the big leagues after slashing .268/.405/.440 with six home runs and 10 stolen bases across 262 plate appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since being elevated from Double-A Somerset on April 29. Lombard is likely to settle in as New York's everyday shortstop while Jose Caballero shifts into more of a utility role.