The Yankees have invited Lombard to major-league spring training.

Lombard, who was a first-round draft pick by New York in 2023, isn't expected to have a legitimate chance of breaking camp with the big club, but he'll gain some valuable experience by rubbing elbows with major-leaguers during camp. The shortstop spent most of 2024 in High-A ball, recording a .235/.351/.355 slash line with five home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs and 31 steals in 35 attempts over 365 plate appearances. Lombard is likely at least a couple years away from reaching the majors, though he could be bumped up to the Double-A level at some point during the coming season.