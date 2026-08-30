Lombard (knee) is out of the Yankees' lineup for Sunday's game with the Red Sox.

Lombard will take his first day off since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 4. The 21-year-old appeared to injure himself on a check swing during the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader with Boston. Lombard said he is managing some inflammation by the patella but that the knee checked out fine structurally, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Jose Caballero will take over at shortstop and bat seventh for the Yankees.