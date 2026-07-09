Yankees' George Lombard: Resumes hitting and fielding

Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Lombard (finger) has resumed hitting and fielding and is close to a return, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees' top prospect, Lombard remains on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but is seemingly closing in on a return. In 42 games at Triple-A this season, Lombard has slashed .231/.381/.385 with four home runs, 15 RBI, 30 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a 35:42 BB:K across 197 plate appearances. He'll be a candidate to make his major-league debut at some point this summer.