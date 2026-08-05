Yankees' George Lombard: Smacks homer in MLB debut

Lombard went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during the Yankees' 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Lombard, the Yankees' top prospect, was called up to make his major-league debut Tuesday, starting at shortstop and batting eighth. He made an immediate impact defensively with a nice play in the second frame that led to a 6-4-3 double play, and he topped that in the fifth offensively with his first major-league home run. With Anthony Volpe now with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Lombard is lined up to serve as the Yankees' primary shortstop for the rest of the regular season, with Jose Caballero also in the mix for reps.