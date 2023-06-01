Stanton was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The slugger wound up being sidelined for about seven weeks with a strained left hamstring. He played only one rehab games, but the Yankees evidently felt that was enough as he returns ahead of the weekend series against the Dodgers. Stanton is expected to play plenty in the outfield eventually, but he'll be limited to designated hitter duties for a couple weeks.
