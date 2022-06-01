Stanton (ankle) may be activated when he is first eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Stanton took batting practice Tuesday, and manager Aaron Boone indicated that the session went well. The slugger was placed on the 10-day injured list with ankle inflammation May 24, but it appears that he could require only a minimum stay. Matt Carpenter has filled in at designated hitter in four of New York's past five contests.