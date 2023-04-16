Stanton, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring after undergoing an MRI, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran slugger remains without an official timeline for his return, but Grade 2 strains typically carry of recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. Willie Calhoun started at designated hitter and could see more run while Stanton is sidelined, though the expected return of Josh Donaldson (hamstring) from the IL later this week may limit Calhoun's opportunities.